$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. The Pennant Group reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 2,668 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 21,603 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNTG opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $44.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.21 million, a PE ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 2.42.

The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

