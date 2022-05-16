-$0.16 EPS Expected for SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SomaLogic.
SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01).
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,501,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,138 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,507 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SomaLogic stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. SomaLogic has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $14.72.
SomaLogic Company Profile
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
