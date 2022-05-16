$0.17 EPS Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. Welbilt posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Welbilt had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 681.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 539,670 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 89.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 276,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 130,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,166,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,697,000 after purchasing an additional 147,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 479,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after buying an additional 67,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71.

About Welbilt (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.