$0.19 EPS Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Shares of CALX opened at $35.89 on Friday. Calix has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Calix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Calix by 3.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 4.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

