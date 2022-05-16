$0.20 EPS Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Arko reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Arko in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arko during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

About Arko (Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

