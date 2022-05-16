-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Porch Group reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 152.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

