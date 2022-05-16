-$0.26 EPS Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.17). TransAct Technologies reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TACT shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,734,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TACT stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $48.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

