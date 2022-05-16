$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.87. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $4.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $54.99 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.80.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,802,000 after acquiring an additional 290,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after buying an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 51,185 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

