$0.30 EPS Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Acadia Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AKR opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.48%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

