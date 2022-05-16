-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. Ocuphire Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCUP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.32. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

