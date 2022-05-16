$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $20.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.69. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

