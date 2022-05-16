-$0.48 EPS Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.25). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 170.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 80.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.78. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

