$0.48 EPS Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $68.48 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

