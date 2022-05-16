$0.49 EPS Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 508.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PEB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of PEB opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 87,977 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

