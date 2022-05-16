-$0.60 EPS Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.37). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,757 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,589,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $615.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.
About Coherus BioSciences (Get Rating)
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
