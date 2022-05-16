-$0.60 EPS Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.37). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,757 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,589,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $615.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

