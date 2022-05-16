$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.59. Stantec posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.06%.

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Stantec by 49.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth $72,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STN stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 40.71%.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.