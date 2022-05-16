-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.49). Eos Energy Enterprises posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 317.81% and a negative net margin of 1,921.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOSE. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

In other news, Director Claude Demby acquired 13,200 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 206,350 shares of company stock valued at $474,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.