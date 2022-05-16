$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. United Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

UBSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.13. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

