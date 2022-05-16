$0.90 EPS Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of MOFG opened at $28.81 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $451.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

