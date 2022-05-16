-$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) to post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redbox Entertainment.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDBX shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redbox Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 9.57.

Shares of Redbox Entertainment stock opened at 2.68 on Friday. Redbox Entertainment has a 12-month low of 1.61 and a 12-month high of 27.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

