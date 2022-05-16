$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. Copart reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Copart by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,934,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,179,000 after acquiring an additional 485,924 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Copart by 19.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $111.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $105.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.37.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

