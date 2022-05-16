$1.15 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) to post $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.16. Koppers reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Koppers had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOP. StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

KOP stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Koppers has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $518.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,911 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,265,000 after purchasing an additional 185,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

