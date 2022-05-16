-$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.80). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 2seventy bio.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. 2seventy bio’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.73) earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $23,549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,237,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $3,777,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $2,903,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:TSVT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.14. 5,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $64.00.
About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.