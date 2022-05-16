-$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.80). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. 2seventy bio’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.73) earnings per share.

TSVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $23,549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,237,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $3,777,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $2,903,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSVT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.14. 5,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

