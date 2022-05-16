$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Invesco reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. Invesco has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,459,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,140,834 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $76,849,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 647.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

