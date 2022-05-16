$1.34 EPS Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) to report $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.53. QCR reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 35.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 11.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in QCR by 44.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in QCR during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 40,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $52.07 on Friday. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $919.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

