$117.90 Million in Sales Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $117.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.11 million and the lowest is $117.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year sales of $498.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.32 million to $498.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $645.31 million, with estimates ranging from $638.30 million to $650.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $533,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,194 shares of company stock valued at $806,023 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Freshworks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

