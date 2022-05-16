$12.40 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $12.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.28 million to $12.50 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $15.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $53.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.37 million to $55.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.58 million, with estimates ranging from $71.13 million to $85.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 58.25%. The company had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMSI shares. Dawson James reduced their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $2.58 on Monday. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $142.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.88.

About Smith Micro Software (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.