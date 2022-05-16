$132.78 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will post $132.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $141.55 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $136.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $445.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.10 million to $454.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $493.74 million, with estimates ranging from $449.80 million to $537.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $80.15 on Monday. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $115.95. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,670.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

