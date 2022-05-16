$149.71 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will post sales of $149.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.70 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $174.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $622.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.20 million to $628.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $722.40 million, with estimates ranging from $692.80 million to $741.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDC. Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDC opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.22.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

