$170.54 Million in Sales Expected for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) will post sales of $170.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StepStone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.02 million and the highest is $178.06 million. StepStone Group posted sales of $101.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StepStone Group will report full year sales of $619.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $611.92 million to $626.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $650.82 million, with estimates ranging from $591.56 million to $710.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover StepStone Group.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

STEP stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,461,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,430,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,859,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,605,000 after buying an additional 653,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,573,000 after buying an additional 189,267 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,602,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,180,000 after buying an additional 1,125,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

