$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $10.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $22,855,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,382,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,999,000 after acquiring an additional 173,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

