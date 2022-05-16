$2.58 EPS Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) to announce $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the highest is $2.77. Sonic Automotive reported earnings per share of $2.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.12). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAH. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $334,906.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

About Sonic Automotive (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.