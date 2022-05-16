$2.62 EPS Expected for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.56. Regal Rexnord reported earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

NYSE:RRX traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.89. 4,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,283. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $118.82 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

In other news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $143,144,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $266,837,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $8,760,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $2,315,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

