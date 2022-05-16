$207.69 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) to announce $207.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.28 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $188.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $836.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $816.25 million to $853.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $905.08 million, with estimates ranging from $890.49 million to $928.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,775,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 141,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRM opened at $59.10 on Monday. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.