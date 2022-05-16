$211.83 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) to announce $211.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.26 million to $212.88 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $308.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $921.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.25 million to $953.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $941.98 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NTGR opened at $19.89 on Monday. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $572.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NETGEAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NETGEAR by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

