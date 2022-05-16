2seventy bio, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.76) Per Share (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 2seventy bio in a report issued on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. 2seventy bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.73) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

TSVT opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

