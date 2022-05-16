$3.37 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) will announce $3.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 million and the highest is $3.80 million. Liquidia reported sales of $3.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year sales of $16.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $22.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $52.90 million, with estimates ranging from $27.80 million to $90.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LQDA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,999,995.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,093,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,474,927.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 4,365.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.31 on Monday. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $341.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

