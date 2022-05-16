$3.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) to announce $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09 billion. Blackstone posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone will report full-year sales of $13.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $15.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $16.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blackstone.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $107.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.60. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,510,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,437 and sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

