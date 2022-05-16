$31.64 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) will report sales of $31.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $32.10 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $27.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $124.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.80 million to $126.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $136.17 million, with estimates ranging from $131.70 million to $143.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $45.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.81%.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

