$348.05 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will post sales of $348.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $371.00 million. UDR posted sales of $309.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

UDR stock opened at $48.78 on Monday. UDR has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 33.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

