$36.14 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.70 million and the highest is $36.58 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $143.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.90 million to $143.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $150.87 million, with estimates ranging from $150.64 million to $151.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

In related news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,215,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,914 and sold 312,795 shares valued at $153,270. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,312,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.