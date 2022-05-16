3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDD. StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $94,570.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $70,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $328,804. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in 3D Systems by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in 3D Systems by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

DDD stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.38.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

