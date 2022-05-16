$47.06 Million in Sales Expected for Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) will announce $47.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nerdy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $47.40 million. Nerdy reported sales of $34.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nerdy will report full-year sales of $198.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $262.67 million, with estimates ranging from $253.50 million to $267.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nerdy.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 117.54% and a negative net margin of 7.00%.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nerdy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nerdy from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $448.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.52. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nerdy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

