$488.02 Million in Sales Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $488.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $496.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $474.39 million. Angi reported sales of $420.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. Angi’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $140,050. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 69,168 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 125,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Angi by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

