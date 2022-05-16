$56.71 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $56.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.10 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $45.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $231.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $241.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $266.37 million, with estimates ranging from $249.80 million to $286.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $66.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.25. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

