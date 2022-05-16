$6.99 EPS Expected for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $6.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber posted earnings of $12.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $25.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.74 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.32. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

