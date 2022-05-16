$6.99 EPS Expected for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $6.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber posted earnings of $12.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $25.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.74 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.96 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.32. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 3.34%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.