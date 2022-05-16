$661.05 Million in Sales Expected for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) to report $661.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $662.00 million. Caleres posted sales of $638.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

CAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAL opened at $24.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. Caleres has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

