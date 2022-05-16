$741.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) to report $741.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $739.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $744.16 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $331.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1,955.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $599.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.