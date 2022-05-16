$8.67 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) will report $8.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.16 billion. US Foods reported sales of $7.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $33.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.76 billion to $34.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.24 billion to $35.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CL King boosted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

NYSE USFD opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

In related news, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in US Foods by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in US Foods by 14.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

