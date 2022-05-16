$8.67 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) will report $8.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.16 billion. US Foods reported sales of $7.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $33.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.76 billion to $34.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.24 billion to $35.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CL King boosted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

NYSE USFD opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

In related news, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in US Foods by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in US Foods by 14.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

