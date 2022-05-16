$82.10 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) will post sales of $82.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.60 million and the lowest is $72.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $53.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $379.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $385.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $498.42 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Shares of ACMR opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.12 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.57. ACM Research has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $39.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ACM Research by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.